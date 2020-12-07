Technavio has been monitoring the luxury travel market and it is poised to grow by USD 213.00 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201206005018/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Travel Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the luxury travel market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to decrease compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?

The adventure segment led the market in 2019.

What are the major trends in the market?

The rising popularity of sports tourism is the major trend in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Who are the top players in the market?

Abercrombie Kent USA LLC, Absolute Travel Inc., Butterfield Robinson Inc., Classic Journeys, Cox Kings Ltd., Indigenous Tourism BC, Odyssey World, Responsible Travel, Scott Dunn, and Travelopia are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by increasing disposable incomes. However, the threat of terrorism might challenge growth.

How big is the North America market?

North America accounted for a 30% share of the global market in 2019.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abercrombie Kent USA LLC, Absolute Travel Inc., Butterfield Robinson Inc., Classic Journeys, Cox Kings Ltd., Indigenous Tourism BC, Odyssey World, Responsible Travel, Scott Dunn, and Travelopia are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing disposable incomes will offer immense growth opportunities, the threat of terrorism is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this luxury travel market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Luxury Travel Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Luxury Travel Market is segmented as below:

Type Adventure Personalized Cruising And Yachting Culinary Others

Geographic Landscape Europe North America APAC MEA South America



Luxury Travel Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The luxury travel market report covers the following areas:

Luxury Travel Market Size

Luxury Travel Market Trends

Luxury Travel Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies trending sports tourism as one of the prime reasons driving the Luxury Travel Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Luxury Travel Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury travel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the luxury travel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the luxury travel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury travel market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Adventure Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Personalized Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cruising and yachting Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Culinary Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Consumer

Market segments

Comparison by Consumer

Domestic Market size and forecast 2019-2024

International Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Consumer

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abercrombie Kent USA LLC

Absolute Travel Inc.

Butterfield Robinson Inc.

Classic Journeys

Cox Kings Ltd.

Indigenous Tourism BC

Odyssey World

Responsible Travel

Scott Dunn

Travelopia

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

