With reference to the press release published by Prime Living AB on December 6, 2020, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to resume the trading in the bond loan issued by Prime Living AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds The trading will be resumed today, December 7, 2020, with normal opening procedure. Trading code ISIN -------------------------- PRIME_102 SE0009155286 -------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB