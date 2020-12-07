

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug maker Roche Group (RHHBY) announced Monday positive results from a new analysis of pooled, three-year follow-up data of 401 people with haemophilia A from the pivotal HAVEN 1-4 studies.



The company said the results reinforce the long-term efficacy and safety profile of Hemlibra (emicizumab).



With nearly three years of follow-up, Hemlibra maintained low treated bleed rates and was well tolerated in people with haemophilia A of all ages, with and without factor VIII inhibitors.



The proportion of participants who experienced zero treated bleeds increased over the course of the study period.



These data, from adults, adolescents and children with haemophilia A with and without factor VIII inhibitors, were presented at the all-virtual 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, 5-8 December 2020.



Levi Garraway, Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development, said, 'The long-term benefit of Hemlibra, with a consistent safety profile and durably effective control of bleeding, underscores its potential to redefine the standard of care for people living with haemophilia A. As the first new class of medicine in nearly 20 years, Hemlibra continues to show a positive impact on disease burden and quality of life for people with haemophilia A, regardless of their inhibitor status or age.'



Furthermore, the first interim analysis of the European Haemophilia Safety Surveillance or EUHASS Database, also presented at the ASH Virtual Congress, suggests the safety profile of Hemlibra in the real-world setting is consistent with that seen in clinical trials, with no new or emerging safety signals.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROCHE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de