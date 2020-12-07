Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205 the "Company"), a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announced the start of its roadshow (starting from the filing of a registration statement in the United States later today) in connection with its intention to issue and sell, subject to market and other conditions, 6,500,000 ordinary shares of the Company in an initial public offering of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing one ordinary share, in the United States (the "U.S. Offering") and a concurrent offering of ordinary shares in certain jurisdictions outside of the United States (the "European Offering" and, together with the U.S. Offering, the "Global Offering"). The Company intends to grant the underwriters for the Global Offering (the "Underwriters") a 30-day option to purchase additional ADSs and/or ordinary shares in an aggregate amount of up to 15% of the total number of ADSs and ordinary shares proposed to be sold in the Global Offering.

All securities to be sold in the Global Offering will be offered by the Company. The Company has applied to list its ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "NBTX." The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris under the symbol "NANO."

Jefferies LLC is acting as global coordinator and joint book-running manager for the Global Offering, and Evercore Group, L.L.C. and UBS Securities LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the U.S. Offering. Jefferies International Limited and Gilbert Dupont are acting as managers for the European Offering.

The offering price per ADS in U.S. dollars and the corresponding offering price per ordinary share in euros, as well as the final number of ADSs and ordinary shares sold in the Global Offering, will be determined following a bookbuilding process.

The ADSs and/or ordinary shares will be issued through a capital increase without shareholders' preferential subscription rights by way of a public offering excluding offerings referred to in Article L. 411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier) and under the provisions of Article L.225-136 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and pursuant to the 2nd and 7th resolutions of the Company's extraordinary general shareholders' meeting held on November 30, 2020.

The European Offering will be open only to qualified investors as such term is defined in article 2(e) of the regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017.

The securities referred to in this press release will be offered only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the Global Offering may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, 520 Madison Avenue New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at 877-547-6340 or 877-821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or from Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, or by telephone at 888-474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; or from UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, or by telephone at 888-827-7275, or by email at ol-prospectusrequest@ubs.com.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the securities referred to herein has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. The registration statement can be accessed by the public on the website of the SEC.

Application will be made to list the new ordinary shares to be issued pursuant to the Global Offering on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris pursuant to a listing prospectus subject to an approval from the French Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") and comprising the 2019 Universal Registration Document (Document d'Enregistrement Universel) of the Company approved by the AMF on May 12, 2020 under number R. 20-010, as amended by its amendment filed with the AMF on November 20, 2020 under number D.20-0339-A01 and a Securities Note (Note d'opération), including a summary of the prospectus. Copies of the 2019 Universal Registration Document and its amendment are available free of charge at the Company's head office located at 60, rue de Wattignies, 75012 Paris, France, on the Company's website (www.nanobiotix.com) and on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an exemption from registration thereunder. Nanobiotix intends to file a registration statement in the United States to register the offering of the securities referenced in this press release.

About NANOBIOTIX

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is a leading, clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to significantly change patient outcomes by bringing nanophysics to the heart of the cell.

The Nanobiotix philosophy is rooted in designing pioneering, physical-based approaches to bring highly effective and generalized solutions to address unmet medical needs and challenges.

Nanobiotix's novel, proprietary lead technology, NBTXR3, aims to expand radiotherapy benefits for millions of cancer patients. Nanobiotix's Immuno-Oncology program has the potential to bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.

Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205; Bloomberg: NANO: FP). Its headquarters are in Paris, France. Nanobiotix has a subsidiary, Curadigm, located in France and the United States, as well as a US affiliate in Cambridge, MA, and European affiliates in France, Spain and Germany.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the Global Offering as well as Nanobiotix and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the universal registration document of Nanobiotix registered with the AMF under number R.20-010 on May 12, 2020 and in its amendment filed with the AMF under number D.20-0339-A01 on November 20, 20 (copies of which are available on www.nanobiotix.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Nanobiotix or not currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Nanobiotix to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

