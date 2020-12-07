Vilnius, Lithuania, 2020-12-07 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.11.2020 - Rigas juvelierizstradajumu Takeover offer period RIG 08.01.2021 rupnica RJR1R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2020 - IMEPILT AS FLAIA Public offering TLN 11.12.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2020 - Saunum Group AS SAUNA Public offering TLN 09.12.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2020 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 07.12.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2020 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 3 RIG 31.12.2020 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2020 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 6 RIG 31.12.2020 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2020 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 9 RIG 31.12.2020 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2020 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 28.02.2021 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.12.2020 - Storent Investments Buyback RIG 08.12.2020 STOR080020A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.12.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN Vyriausybe LTGB001026A auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.12.2020 IMEPILT AS FLAIA Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.12.2020 - PRFoods PRF1T Annual General TLN 13.12.2020 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.12.2020 Linas Agro Group LNA1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.12.2020 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.12.2020 Coop Pank CPA1T Sales figures TLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
