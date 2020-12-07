Achilles Therapeutics Appoints Lee M. Stern as VP, IR & External Communications

Stevenage, UK 7 December 2020 - Achilles Therapeutics ("Achilles"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies to treat multiple types of solid tumours today announced the appointment of Lee M. Stern as VP, IR & External Communications where he will lead investor and financial communications activities. Lee joins Achilles with over 20 years of experience in investor relations, corporate finance, and corporate communications within the biotechnology sector.

"We are delighted to welcome Lee to our growing team in this new, US-based role," said Dr. Iraj Ali, CEO of Achilles. "Lee's experience in the healthcare industry, strong relationships with the financial community, and understanding of the capital markets will all be assets for Achilles as we progress towards obtaining initial data from our two Phase I/IIa clinical trials - CHIRON in non-small cell lung cancer and THETIS in melanoma - expected in 2021."

Lee joins Achilles from Solebury Trout where he was a Managing Director in its Life Sciences practice. Lee received an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a BS in Quantitative Economics from Tufts University. He is also a CFA charterholder.

- Ends -

Notes for Editors:

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics is a clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies targeting clonal neoantigens: protein markers unique to the individual that are expressed on the surface of every cancer cell. The Company has two ongoing Phase I/IIa trials, the CHIRON trial in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and the THETIS trial in patients with recurrent or metastatic melanoma. Achilles uses DNA sequencing data from each patient, together with the proprietary PELEUS bioinformatics platform, to identify clonal neoantigens specific to that patient, and then develop precision T cell-based therapies specifically targeting those clonal neoantigens.

For further information please visit the Company's website at: www.achillestx.com .

Further information:

For Investors:

Dr. Iraj Ali - Chief Executive Officer

+44 (0) 1438 906 906

media@achillestx.com

Lee M. Stern - VP, IR & External Communications

+1

For Media:

Julia Wilson - Head of Communications

+44 (0) 7818 430877

j.wilson@achillestx.com