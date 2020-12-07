Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Ganz deutliche Zugewinne erwartet: Ad-hoc-Meldung vom Samstag der große Game Changer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912028 ISIN: SE0000119299 Ticker-Symbol: EA5B 
Berlin
07.12.20
08:09 Uhr
8,420 Euro
+0,320
+3,95 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELANDERS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELANDERS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.12.2020 | 08:05
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elanders AB: Elanders opens a new multi-user logistics center in northwestern Germany to manage e-commerce for several different customers

Elanders' subsidiary ITG, which primarily focuses on customers in Fashion & Lifestyle is experiencing a significant increase in demand for its logistics services in e-commerce and is now increasing its capacity with a new 30,000 sqm location in Oberhausen in northwestern Germany. In Germany ITG already has, among others, a 120,000 sqm multi-user logistics center in Munich, which manages around a hundred different customers with a high level of automatized processing.

The new logistics center in Oberhausen is strategically placed close to ports with inbound traffic from Asia, railroads, highways and airports. ITG will offer its classic service portfolio for garments, accessories and shoes at the center. This portfolio includes different kinds of value-adding services that range from tunnel finishers and tumble dryers to custom tailoring services.

fashionette AG, an online retailer specializing in designer handbags, shoes and other fashion accessories, will be one of the new customers at the logistics center in SEGRO Logistics Park Oberhausen.


For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Attachment

  • 2020-12-07 Elanders Press release - Elanders opens a new multi-user logistics center in Germany (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3637614e-021a-4329-b03b-b72ef0b45087)

ELANDERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.