4QU: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY



Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.



The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.



ISIN Short Code Name

AU000000CGL3 4QU CITADEL GROUP

