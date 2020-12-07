4QU: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
AU000000CGL3 4QU CITADEL GROUP
