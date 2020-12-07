

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Landsec (LAND.L), on Monday, said it acquired 55 Old Broad Street, EC2, from PGIM Real Estate for a headline price of £87m and a net initial yield of 4.1% (topped up to 5.8%). The deal, which has been exchanged on an unconditional basis, is expected to complete in January.



55 Old Broad Street, a 100,000 sq ft, 10 storey, office-led building, wraps around Landsec's City office tower Dashwood and is situated a two minute walk from Liverpool Street station. The building is 87% let by income to businesses including Ecom Agrotrade, GB Rail Freight and Barclays, the company said.



Nick de Mestre, Head of Investment, Landsec, said: '55 Old Broad Street is a well-located asset in the heart of London. The development potential of this asset, combined with the potential for Dashwood, offers Landsec the opportunity to deliver a compelling, best-in-class destination over the medium term. This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to optimising our central London portfolio through the reinvestment of capital, as set out in our strategy.'



