The new Nordic Harvest vertical farm stands 14-stories high in a 7000 sq. meter facility at Copenhagen Markets, on the outskirts of Denmark's capital. It will be Europe's largest and most efficient indoor vertical farm, featuring YesHealth Group proprietary technologies, robotics, hydroponics, arrays of more than 20,000 LEDs, and smart software for processing over 5000 individual data points, all integrated with Nordic Harvest's design of process flow and packaging.

YesHealth Group and Nordic Harvest complete first phase of construction on Europe's largest vertical farm.

Working in partnership, YesHealth Group and Nordic Harvest A/S began constructing the vertical farm in April this year, and the first phase of construction was completed after just six months. Production will begin in the first quarter of 2021 and profits are projected within the first year, making this vertical farm a model of feasibility for the industry at large. The financial projections are based on a scale-up model, which will see the vertical farm expand from an initial 200-tonne annual capacity to a massive 1000-tonne annual capacity during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Chairman of YesHealth Group, Tsai Wen-Chin affirms, "Adding to our technology that we've developed in-house over the past decade, YesHealth Group will now be able to harness real-world data from Denmark with its unique climate and environment, and improve our technology at an even greater speed and efficiency."

CCO of YesHealth Group, Jesper Hansen reaffirms, "This is a crucial step of our expansion into Europe, and is in-line with our global expansion plan, which we have carefully mapped out for the coming years. YesHealth Group has industry leading technology and operational know-how, and we're selecting more regional partners with local market expertise like Nordic Harvest."

"Our team has worked tirelessly over the past eight months to bring this Copenhagen vertical farm into reality," says Stella Tsai, Project Manager of YesHealth Group. "It's a valuable experience that we'll take forward into future projects."

According to Kevin Lin, Director of Business Development at YesHealth Group, "This event represents a crucial milestone in our international expansion and our first step towards constructing more vertical farms across Europe, Asia, and the MENA region."

