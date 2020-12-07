Nintex Wins Innovator Award from Aragon Research 5 Years in a Row

Independent research and advisory firm awards Nintex for the company's innovative software and sustained leadership in the burgeoning Workflow and Content Automation (WCA) market

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced that the company is the recipient of the 2020 Aragon Research Innovator Award for outstanding technology innovation in Workflow and Content Automation (WCA). The Aragon award recognises visionary software vendors for leveraging technology to not only adapt as markets change, but to actively disrupt and inform how their markets will evolve.

2020 marks the fifth consecutive year that Aragon has recognised Nintex for its industry leadership in process management and end-to-end automation including: workflow automation, document automation, and robotic process automation (RPA). Nintex was presented with the Innovator Award for WCA at Aragon Research's annual awards ceremony Aragon Transform that took place virtually on 3 December 2020. Nintex Vice President of Product and Experience Zoe Clellandalso joined this year's Women in Technology Panel which focused on how organisations have successfully pivoted to effectively serve their customers in 2020 and included best practices in remote work and going digital faster.

"Our entire organisation has remained steadfast in our commitment to ensuring every Nintex customer and partner is empowered to improve business processes and rapidly turn manual ones into efficient digital workflows, forms, and process apps," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "It's truly an honour to be recognised by Aragon Research year after year for doing what we love - improving the way people work through process management and automation. This repeat award win is a testament to our 800-plus team members around the world who are passionate and committed to the success of the entire Nintex community."

Last month, Nintex was named a leader in The Aragon Research Globe for Workflow and Content Automation (WCA) where the company was highlighted as an innovative software vendor that "has helped to pioneer a no-code/low-code approach to both content and process automation that allows IT professionals, business ops, and analysts to quickly and easily automate complete processes." Within the report, Aragon also noted the company's acquisition of K2 Software, Inc. in October 2020 stating that "Nintex is well positioned to continue gaining market share and driving faster innovation." To download a complimentary copy of Aragon's WCA Globe for 2020 report, visit: https://www.nintex.com/resources/aragon-research-globe-wca-2020.

The Nintex Process Platform includes easy-to-use, powerful, and complete capabilities for managing, automating, and optimising enterprise-wide business processes and workflows. Today, more than 10,000 organisations across every major industry leverage Nintex to accelerate digital transformation and increase worker productivity. Capabilities include Nintex Promapp for process mapping; Nintex Forms and Nintex Workflow for creating process apps and automated workflows with clicks, not code; Nintex RPA for automating repetitive tasks, Nintex Drawloop DocGen for automating document creation within CRM systems; and Nintex Analytics for optimising workflows.

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

