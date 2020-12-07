The fish and seafood market in Romania is poised to grow by USD 145.04 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fish and Seafood Market in Romania 2020-2024
The report on the fish and seafood market in Romania provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expansion of the retail landscape.
The fish and seafood market in Romania analysis includes product segment and distribution channel segment. This study identifies the rising awareness about benefits of seafood consumption as one of the prime reasons driving the fish and seafood market in Romania growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The fish and seafood market in Romania covers the following areas:
Fish And Seafood Market In Romania Sizing
Fish And Seafood Market In Romania Forecast
Fish And Seafood Market In Romania Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Dayseaday Fresh B.V.
- Negro 2000 SRL
- NORDIC IMPORT EXPORT CO SRL
- SC Macromex SRL
- SC MEDASIMPEX SRL
- SC Miadmar HDP SRL
- SC Ocean Fish SRL
- SC RADAN IMPEX SA
- Serpico Trading SRL
- STORE FISH SEAFOOD SRL
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Fresh and chilled Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Ambient Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Frozen Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Supermarkets and hypermarkets Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Convenience stores Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Specialty stores Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Dayseaday Fresh B.V.
- Negro 2000 SRL
- NORDIC IMPORT EXPORT CO SRL
- SC Macromex SRL
- SC MEDASIMPEX SRL
- SC Miadmar HDP SRL
- SC Ocean fish SRL
- SC RADAN IMPEX SA
- Serpico Trading SRL
- STORE FISH SEAFOOD SRL
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
