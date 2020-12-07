Following the recent announcement of the purchase of Got Ethics (see our recent update note), EQS has now raised €9.1m gross through a placing of 350k new shares, being c 5% of the issued share capital, at €26 per share. The upfront payment of €10m for Got Ethics was funded via a commercial loan. This additional funding gives further flexibility to extend the group's activities within the corporate compliance sphere, where investment is being made to bolster sales and marketing ahead of the implementation of the EU whistle-blowing directive.

