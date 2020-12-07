Mölnlycke boosts customer supply route with new UK distribution centre

MILTON KEYNES, England, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mölnlycke announces the launch of a new UK distribution centre, strengthening customers' access to quality Mölnlycke products via a new, more robust supply chain solution delivering environmental benefits.

The timing of this new facility also provides reassurance of product supply at a time of uncertainty, where the true impact of Brexit on borders is unknown and the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing. Mölnlycke's top priority is on ensuring that healthcare professionals and patients continue to receive their vital supplies through these turbulent times.

The distribution centre, located in Corby, Northamptonshire is operated by world leading logistics company, CEVA Logistics. Mölnlycke has 5,000m2 of dedicated warehouse space to provide a seamless delivery service to their valued customers throughout the UK.

Commenting on the distribution centre, Nick Rothwell, General Manager UK&I, Mölnlycke. 'Our aim is to ensure the healthcare professionals we work with in the UK have the tools needed to continue patient care, even in the uncertain times ahead. We see the UK distribution centre as essential to how we operate here in the UK as a way of minimising the impact that wider national and global situations may have on our product supply.'

Mölnlycke is committed to becoming a more sustainable business and aiming to minimise the organisation's environmental impact, leaving the smallest footprint possible. The new supply route has enabled the streamlining and identification of a more efficient logistical route resulting in a 41% reduction in the carbon footprint, when compared to previous routes.

Colette Cadman, Logistics Services Director, Mölnlycke UK added 'In addition to the immediate benefits with regards to efficient supply chain and reduced carbon footprint, the new UK distribution centre provides new and exciting opportunities for us to explore additional logistical services to benefit customers in the future.'

