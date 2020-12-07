Anzeige
Montag, 07.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Telemedizin-Hot Stock: Der “Milliardenmacher” hat zugeschlagen!
07.12.2020
Augmentum Fintech Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, December 6

7 December 2020

AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC
(the "Company")

Notification of Board changes and Directors' details

Announcement is made in respect of paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules on behalf of Karen Brade, non-executive Director.

The Company hereby announces that Karen Brade, non-executive Director, has been appointed as a non-executive Director of HeiQ plc Plc with immediate effect.

Contact information:

Victoria Hale
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone: 020 3 170 8732

