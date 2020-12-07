

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production remained unchanged in October, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.



Industrial production remained unchanged year-on-year in October, after a 6.3 percent rise in September.



Manufacturing output fell 2.7 percent annually in October, following a 3.4 percent decrease in the previous month.



Production in electricity, gas and steam grew 19.5 percent, while the mining and quarrying output fell 7.4 percent.



Among the main industrial groupings, production of energy goods gained 4.0 percent yearly in October.



Meanwhile, production of capital goods fell 6.2 percent. Production of consumer goods declined 2.0 percent and those of intermediate goods by 0.9 percent.



Durable consumer goods production increased 5.3 percent, while production of non-durable goods fell 3.0 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production decreased 3.5 percent in October, following a 1.6 percent drop in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de