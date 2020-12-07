

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. Economists forecast the confidence index to rise to -8.3 in December from -10.0 in November.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it advanced against the pound, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.2086 against the greenback, 126.05 against the yen, 1.0803 against the franc and 0.9132 against the pound as of 4:25 am ET.



