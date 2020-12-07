

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's wholesale prices continued to decline in November, albeit at a softer pace, data from Statistics Austria showed on Monday.



The wholesale price index fell 3.8 percent year-on-year in November, following a 4.1 percent decline in October.



Prices for other petroleum and oil products declined 30.0 percent annually in November.



Meanwhile, prices for watches and jewelry increased 18.1 percent and used materials and residual materials rose by 10.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the wholesale prices increased 0.3 percent in November, after posting a 0.6 percent growth in the prior month.



