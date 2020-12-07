

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) said, for the fourth quarter of 2020, the company projects total solar module shipments to be in the range of 5.5 GW to 6.0 GW. Total revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $1.31 billion to $1.43 billion. For full year 2020, the company estimates total solar module shipments to be in the range of 18.5 GW to 19 GW.



Third quarter non-GAAP net income was $47.3 million, up 6.7% year over year. Total revenues were $1.29 billion, up 17.2 % year over year. Quarterly shipments were 5,117MW, up 53.8%.



