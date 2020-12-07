Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

Keystone Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

Director's Other Directorship

This announcement is to record, as required by Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Karen Brade, a Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of HeiQ plc with immediate effect.

Shilla Pindoria

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Company Secretary

7 December 2020