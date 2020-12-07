Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, December 7
Keystone Investment Trust plc ('the Company')
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
Director's Other Directorship
This announcement is to record, as required by Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Karen Brade, a Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of HeiQ plc with immediate effect.
Shilla Pindoria
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Company Secretary
7 December 2020
