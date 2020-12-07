AECI Limited - Resignation of Group Company Secretary

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

("AECI" or the "Company")

RESIGNATION OF THE GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

Ms Nomini Rapoo, Group Company Secretary, has advised the AECI Board ("the Board") of her decision to leave the Company on 31 December 2020 to pursue other opportunities.

Nomini has served in her position since 2011. The Board thanks her for her contribution and guidance over almost a decade and wishes her well in her future endeavours.

The process to appoint a successor will commence immediately.

Woodmead, Sandton

7 December 2020

Rand Merchant Bank (A Division of FirstRand Bank Limited)