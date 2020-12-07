Anzeige
WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Frankfurt
07.12.20
08:07 Uhr
4,440 Euro
+0,200
+4,72 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
PR Newswire
07.12.2020
75 Leser
AECI Limited - Resignation of Group Company Secretary

AECI Limited - Resignation of Group Company Secretary

PR Newswire

London, December 7

AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
("AECI" or the "Company")

RESIGNATION OF THE GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

Ms Nomini Rapoo, Group Company Secretary, has advised the AECI Board ("the Board") of her decision to leave the Company on 31 December 2020 to pursue other opportunities.

Nomini has served in her position since 2011. The Board thanks her for her contribution and guidance over almost a decade and wishes her well in her future endeavours.

The process to appoint a successor will commence immediately.

Woodmead, Sandton

7 December 2020

Sponsor and debt sponsor:

Rand Merchant Bank (A Division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

© 2020 PR Newswire
