CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial wins Brazilian innovation award





"ConectarAGRO: connecting fields, machines and people" was the winning initiative at the conference of the National Association of Research and Development of Innovative Companies in Brazil

London, December 7, 2020

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) was ranked first in the ANPEI 2020 Conference, promoted by the National Association of Research and Development of Innovative Companies (ANPEI), in Brazil. The initiative "ConectarAGRO: connecting fields, machines and people" was chosen by an expert jury and the award presented during the virtual conference held at the end of November.

In recognition of this achievement, CNH Industrial has been invited to present the winning initiative in the next edition of the Latin-Ibero-American Seminar on Technological Management (ALTEC), scheduled for October 2021, in Lima, Peru. In addition to again being nominated by the Valor Econômico newspaper and Strategy& consulting as one of 2020's top 10 most innovative companies in Brazil, this new award further recognizes CNH Industrial's continuing investments in research and development and its culture of collaborative innovation.

"This award is very significant for us, as it reinforces CNH Industrial's position as one of the most innovative companies in Brazil. We want to continuously contribute to an environment of innovation in its most diverse models, such as collaboration and cooperation, even among competitors. The most important thing is to deliver development and promote digital inclusion in the country, to improve our customers' experience and broaden people's life opportunities," said Vilmar Fistarol, General Manager South America, CNH Industrial.

ConectarAGRO is an initiative created by CNH Industrial, together with seven partners from the fields of agribusiness and telecommunications, which aims to contribute, consolidate and expand internet access in the most diverse agricultural and remote regions of Brazil. It enables farmers to adopt an open, accessible and simple technology: 4G LTE, the same used in urban environments, thus connecting machines, things and people.

CNH Industrial firmly believes that in-field connectivity benefits everyone: producers, equipment manufacturers and wider society. It will enable Brazilian agribusiness to boost productivity without increasing the planted area, by expanding the use of digital technologies thereby leading to their further development.

In total, 73 projects were registered at the ANPEI conference, the largest innovation event in Brazil. It attracts more than 13,000 participants annually, drawn from all sectors including private companies, government institutions, investors, entrepreneurs and technology professionals. The conference is promoted by the National Association of Research and Development of Innovative Companies, the only Brazilian multisector and independent association focused on the innovation ecosystem.

