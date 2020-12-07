Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Telemedizin-Hot Stock: Der “Milliardenmacher” hat zugeschlagen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DPT0 ISIN: CNE100002FK9 Ticker-Symbol: 153A 
Frankfurt
07.12.20
09:45 Uhr
1,219 Euro
+0,036
+3,03 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.12.2020 | 11:46
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Guotai Junan Securities's mobile app wins five awards of 2020 China Securities Industry App Junding Award

SHANGHAI, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guotai Junan Securities's mobile app Jun Hong (Jun Hong App) has won five awards of the 2020 China Securities Industry App Junding Award unveiled on last Friday for recognition by investors, comprehensive service, digital operation team, wealth management service, and investment consulting service.

As one of the most attention-drawing securities industry awards in China, the 2020 China Securities Industry App Junding Award attracted nearly 70 securities companies to join the competition. During the winner selection process, comprehensive evaluation by experts, data evaluation, and online voting were conducted to assess securities apps' from such aspects as industry influence, products, risk control level, public reputation.

The Jun Hong App has developed more than 100 practical functions based on its monthly iteration and improvement of services through sci-tech innovation. It has also crafted 18 functions around the five core scenarios of stock picking, stock diagnosis, tape reading, trading and service to assist clients with their investment in the current trading season.

The average usage time of Jun Hong App since the start of this year has increased by more than 30 percent compared with that in 2019, with monthly active users of nearly five million.

Relying on its user journey map and an industry-leading operation index system featuring user awareness, acquisition, activation, retention, revenue and refer, Jun Hong App continues carrying out strategy and scenario-based digital fine operation.

In the future, Guotai Junan Securities will use artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing and other technologies to make Jun Hong App's products, operation, management and service more digitalized, precise and intelligent.

GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.