YDX Innovation Corp.: YDX Innovation Launches Three Covid-Safe Interactive Christmas Playgrounds in Shopping Malls

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV:YDX)(OTC PINK:YDRMF)(FSE:APY1) ("YDX" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, YDreams Global ("YDreams") has launched 3 holiday themed interactive playgrounds in different shopping malls featuring immersive technologies that respect healthy protocols against Covid-19 and allows families to interactive in a safe way.

The playgrounds were commissioned by BR Malls group (the "Client"), responsible for 31 malls distributed in 12 Brazilian states and 23 cities.

"It's great to see revenues coming back from our traditional location-based streams, and we are seeing a fast recovery in our sales pipeline that bring a optimism for 2021, specially for bigger branded projects like the Embraer's Customer Experience Center, delivered earlier this year (https://youtu.be/Xdc8R3EBitE)." - Stated Karina Israel, COO of YDX Innovation and CEO of YDreams Global.

With the current ongoing pandemic, the client was looking for safe alternatives to create an immersive playground for its visitors. YDreams was able to create games and digital activities that create a magical space with a holiday theme.

"It's important to bring creative and safe alternatives to provide entertainment and a sense of normality," said Mr. Japiassu, CEO of YDX Innovation. "By using our touchless technologies, we can return some of the magic of this special time of the year, specially to the young ones. With everything going on, people are happy to live immersive experiences and have a little distraction for such a hard year."

YDreams Global was responsible for the design and execution of the three playgrounds, that were launched simultaneously in three different shopping malls operated by the Client. The interactive activations will be open to the public until the end of December.

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV: YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a global leader in the commercialization of immersive new technologies that incorporate virtual reality, augmented reality, esports and gaming. Its core business seeks to monetize through licensing its IP, developing interactive exhibitions and through esports tournaments and content.

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - is a proprietary gaming platform that brings location based virtual reality to any location-based event or entertainment centre. Arkave features state-of-the-art free roam technology coupled with a vast library of both in-house and third party games.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - has developed over 2,000 interactive and immersive experiences for some of the largest global brands including Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AB InBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, Fiat and the City of Rio de Janeiro.

Purple Mage Advisors - www.purplemage.com - Purple Mage Advisors (PMA) is a research and data analysis firm that specializes in player recruitment and development in the gaming industry. PMA helps esports and gaming companies with industry reports, player recruitment, player training, data analysis and relevant statistical reporting.

RENDER - www.render.gg - Render is a professional video production studio specializing in crafting video content for YouTubers, Streamers, Teams and Brands. Render is highly specialized in gaming content, but also works with a wide variety of digital media.

