Montag, 07.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Telemedizin-Hot Stock: Der “Milliardenmacher” hat zugeschlagen!
WKN: 164682 ISIN: GB0032273343  
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, December 7

BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC announces that at close of business 30 November 2020

its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets

Sberbank10.69%
Lukoil Holdings7.14%
Norilsk Nickel6.17%
Gazprom5.87%
CD Projekt4.35%
PZU4.29%
Yandex4.19%
Mail.RU4.11%
Novatek3.94%
AO Tatneft3.43%

The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 November 2020 was as follows:

Russia68.17%

Poland
12.87%

Turkey
9.28%

Greece
3.21%

Czechia
2.38%

Kuwait
1.05%

Cash & Equivalent
3.04%
© 2020 PR Newswire
