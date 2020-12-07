Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Portfolio Update
London, December 7
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC PORTFOLIO UPDATE
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC announces that at close of business 30 November 2020
its ten largest investments were as follows:
% of Total Assets
|Sberbank
|10.69%
|Lukoil Holdings
|7.14%
|Norilsk Nickel
|6.17%
|Gazprom
|5.87%
|CD Projekt
|4.35%
|PZU
|4.29%
|Yandex
|4.19%
|Mail.RU
|4.11%
|Novatek
|3.94%
|AO Tatneft
|3.43%
The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 November 2020 was as follows:
|Russia
|68.17%
Poland
12.87%
Turkey
9.28%
Greece
3.21%
Czechia
2.38%
Kuwait
1.05%
Cash & Equivalent
3.04%
