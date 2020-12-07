BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC announces that at close of business 30 November 2020

its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets

Sberbank 10.69% Lukoil Holdings 7.14% Norilsk Nickel 6.17% Gazprom 5.87% CD Projekt 4.35% PZU 4.29% Yandex 4.19% Mail.RU 4.11% Novatek 3.94% AO Tatneft 3.43%

The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 November 2020 was as follows: