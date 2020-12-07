

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) said the company has signed a six megawatt data center pre-lease expansion with a U.S. based Fortune 100 customer in Phoenix, Arizona, at its AZP-2 data center. The lease is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2021. Iron Mountain's hyperscale-ready AZP-2 data center meets dedicated requirements of up to 48 megawatts of total IT capacity at full build out.



Rick Crutchley, Vice President & General Manager, North America at Iron Mountain Data Centers, said: 'We continue to see strong demand in the Phoenix market and are pleased that we are able to differentiate our solution offerings, including our compliance and sustainability certifications, which enable us to partner with prestigious global customers.'



