Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

Capital Gearing Trust plc ("the Company")

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:7 December 2020

Monthly Factsheet

The monthly factsheet for November 2020 is now available on the Company's website at:

http://www.capitalgearingtrust.com/

It is also available directly via the following link:

Monthly Factsheet: https://bit.ly/3osetEA

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Note: The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.