

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing output rose in October, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.



Manufacturing output rose 0.1 percent month-on-month in October, after a 5.2 percent decrease in September.



On an annual basis, manufacturing output decreased 15.9 percent in October, following a 14.6 percent fall in the previous month.



Industrial production remained unchanged monthly in October, after an 5.0 percent decline in the previous month.



Industrial production fell 14.9 percent year-on-year in September, following a 13.5 percent decline in the previous month.



Data also showed that the industrial turnover rose 1.6 percent monthly in October and declined 22.0 percent from a year ago.



