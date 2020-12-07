Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria to Highlight its DehydraTECHTM Technology at Four Upcoming Investor Conferences

-Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on December 8th

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP)(CSE:LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announced today that its Chairman & CEO Chris Bunka is scheduled to present at four upcoming investor conferences in December 2020 and January 2021. The Company will discuss its recent successful testing of DehydraTECHTM that showed improved delivery of two classes of drugs currently in use against HIV/AIDS with potential for use against SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19.

Event: Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

Date: Tuesday December 8, 2020

Time: 3:45 PM ET

Registration: https://events.benzinga.com/registration-page?gclid=CjwKCAiA7939BRBMEiwA-hX5J1SxOy-G2SL-831-HJWhZKCwt7Fafavk78_DsMa2N6kJLWl5dXEyfhoC-bQQAvD_BwE

Event: LD Micro Main Event

Date: Dec 15, 2020

Time: 11 AM ET

Registration: https://ve.mysequire.com/

Event: H.C. Wainwright BioConnect

Date: Jan 11-14, 2021

Registration: https://hcwevents.com/bioconnect/

Event: Virtual Biotech Showcase

Date: Jan 11-14, 2021

Registration: https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/

Mr. Bunka will provide an overview on the Company's proprietary drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH as well as planned initiatives to enhance the Company's focus on solutions related to the regulated pharmaceutical and medical market segments in 2021. He will also discuss the Company's recent sale of its non-core assets in preparation for uplisting to a national securities exchange.

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'s (OTCQX:LXRP)(CSE:LXX) proprietary drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier oral ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing. The Company's technology can be applied to many different ingestible product formats, including foods, beverages, oral suspensions, tablets, and capsules. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated since 2016 with cannabinoids and nicotine the ability to increase bio-absorption by up to 5-10x, reduce time of onset from 1 - 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is planned to be further evaluated for orally administered bioactive molecules, including anti-virals, cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and nicotine. Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies including a world-leading tobacco producer for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products and for use in industries that produce cannabinoid beverages, edibles, and oral products. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 18 patents granted and approximately 60 patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

ir@lexariabioscience.com

Phone: 866-221-3341

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the company relating the Company's ability to carry out the antiviral research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or experience positive effects from any antiviral research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company's ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. There is no assurance that existing capital is sufficient for the Company's needs or that it will be able to raise additional capital. There is no assurance the Company will be capable of developing, marketing, licensing, or selling products containing any active ingredient. There is no assurance that any planned corporate activity, scientific research or study, business venture, letter of intent, technology licensing pursuit, patent application or allowance, consumer study, or any initiative will be pursued, or if pursued, will be successful. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

