

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech retail sales fell in October, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Retail sales fell by a working-day adjusted 0.2 percent annually in October, after remaining unchanged in September. Economists had expected a 3.3 percent fall. In August, sales had climbed 1.5 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales fell 0.9 percent yearly in October.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales excluding automobile trade fell a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent in October.



Sales of food grew 3.2 percent, while sales of non-food goods declined 3.9 percent. Sales of automotive fuel decreased 8.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

