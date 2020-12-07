Schneider Electric Takes Home the Frost & Sullivan Awards for Vendor of the Year and Company of the Year in the Power Infrastructure and UPS Markets, Respectively

Schneider delivers unmatched customer service with its wide range of products and solutions, global network, and robust infrastructure

SINGAPORE, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the power infrastructure market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Schneider Electric with the 2020 Asia-Pacific Critical Power Infrastructure Vendor of the Year and 2020 Asia Pacific UPS Company of the Year awards. Schneider Electric had another strong year in 2019 with regard to UPS sales, with high revenue growth and market share gain. Its solutions, products, and services integrate cloud computing, energy technology, and real-time computing to offer reliable computer security for residences, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and businesses.

"With industry-best technological craftsmanship, Schneider Electric presents unmatched depth and breadth of solutions in critical power infrastructure, sustaining its growth even in a highly challenging business environment," said Viswesh Vancheeshwar, Senior Industry Analyst, Industrial Practice. "Its emphasis on digitization is a testament to its foresight and positioning to capture opportunities that open up in the post-pandemic era."

Schneider has developed two product ranges, one focused on innovation and energy efficiency (Galaxy) and other on value and customer-focused features (Easy UPS). The company rolled out several major launches for both ranges in 2019. The Galaxy V-Series (VX, VM, VS) UPS is its ECOnversion mode of operation, which offers an unbeatable 99 percent energy-efficiency. Its main advantage is that the inverter can seamlessly take over the support of the load in cases of bypass utility failure. Schneider also helps increase the UPS system's lifespan by up to three times the projected life of alternatives to lead-acid (VRLA), thus reducing the gross cost of ownership by 30 percent to 50 percent.

Unlike competitors, Schneider offers improved lifecycle services that go beyond simple power and cooling solutions. Furthermore, it ensures proper planning, installation, and operations when presenting other essential services. Its peerless flexibility and customization allow data center owners to respond rapidly to market challenges. It also optimizes its energy management knowledge and experience to offer extremely operative power products such as modular UPS and power distribution units.

"Schneider Electric has consistently met and exceeded customer expectations through innovative solutions that excel in performance reliability, and energy efficiency, setting new benchmarks of excellence," noted Vancheeshwar. "Overall, by delivering superior products backed by thorough customer research and impeccable service quality, Schneider Electric has gained a competitive edge in the Asia-Pacific market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

