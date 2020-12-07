Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2020) - The Very Good Food Company Inc. (CSE: VERY) (OTCQB: VRYYF) (FSE: 0SI) ("VERY" or the "Company"), a progressive creator of innovative plant-based food products, today announced the appointment of Bill Tolany, a past Whole Foods Market and Amazon executive, to VERY's Board of Directors.

Appointment of Bill Tolany

Bill Tolany joins VERY's Board of Directors, bringing a wealth of experience in marketing and ecommerce strategies. Bill served as the Senior Director of Marketing at Whole Foods Market, where he was responsible for launching the company's integrated marketing team and growing alternative commerce sales by hundreds of millions of dollars. Bill was then recruited by Amazon to join the company as Regional General Manager, where he helped lead the launch and expansion of Amazon Prime Now, Amazon's transformative entry into local retail and ultra-fast delivery.

Bill Tolany recently commented: "I am delighted to join Very Good Food's Board of Directors. The company has a passionate and skilled team, does work with true purpose as leaders in the plant-based movement, and has absolutely AMAZING products. This is one of those rare businesses that can be both massive and meaningful. I can't wait to help grow VERY's global footprint as we make a real difference in the way the world eats."

In connection with this appointment, Drew Bonnell has stepped down from the Company as Director and Corporate Secretary effective December 4, 2020. Drew led VERY's IPO and has been instrumental in the growth of the Company to where it is today. Since transitioning into the role of Corporate Secretary from CFO, Drew has been working diligently to make his departure seamless.

CEO Mitchell Scott stated: "We were fortunate to have recruited someone of Drew's caliber to lead our IPO and advise our new Board over the past year and a half. We've come a long way in a short period of time and Drew's expertise has been instrumental in what we have achieved. With a solid foundation now built and while it is with mixed feelings, we are pleased for Drew to step aside to pursue other opportunities."

Drew Bonnell commented: "During my tenure as CFO and Board Director, it was a pleasure to work closely with Mitchell and James to lead the Company's IPO and related financings. The Company is now well established with new leadership and expertise joining the team and the time is right for me to step aside. It has been a very exciting journey and I look forward to following the success of the Company in the months and years ahead."

In connection with his appointment to the Company's Board of Directors, Mr. Tolany will be granted an aggregate of 150,000 incentive stock options under Very's stock option plan. The options will be exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant at an exercise price to be set in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About The Very Good Food Company

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is an emerging plant-based food technology company. Our mission is to use progressive food technology to create plant-based meat and other food products that are delicious while maintaining a wholesome nutritional profile. To date we have developed a core product line under The Very Good Butchers brand.

