Ultra Beam Lighting: UKs LED Lighting Store Announces The Launch Of Its New Highly Energy Efficient Product Range

Ultra Beam Lighting has announced the launch of a couple of new lighting products, particularly wall mounted reading lights, which happen to be amongst the company's best sellers.

HAMPSHIRE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / Ultra Beam Lighting launched a string of new lighting products this week. The LED Lighting Store claims that the new LED lights are brighter and are yet more energy efficient. The latest reading lights, in particular, look more modern, like is the case with each new product launched by the company but they are also more practical. The lights are easy to install in any establishment and consume a fraction of the electricity as compared to traditional reading lights.

LED lights are traditionally more energy efficient compared to many other technologies. However, over the years, the latest LEDs have become increasingly more energy-efficient, yet they have become brighter. Plus, LED lights produce far less heat than regular lights, with the latest ones making next to nothing under normal operating conditions. That's one reason why many hotels and restaurants, as well as homeowners, install LED lights.

Ultra Beam Lighting's new products use 3-watt CREE LEDs capable of producing 120 lumens from the reading spotlight and 320 lumens from the main light. The 3000k white light makes reading more comfortable by reducing eye fatigue. That's in addition to its 30-degree beam, which provides a broad and evenly light area for reading.

Readers can find out more about Ultra Beam Lighting and browse through their latest reading lights by visiting their official website https://www.ultrabeamlighting.co.uk

Like many others sold by Ultra Beam Lighting, the new reading lights come with a 3-year warranty. However, what makes the company's lighting products stand out is the fact that they are the only company supplying this range of lighting products in the UK. That's one reason why the company's clients include large hotel chains and an increasing number of smaller establishments.

"Our new reading lights include the LWA375-BK Twin Black Finish Bedside Wall Mounted Reading Light, LWA375-WT Twin White Finish Bedside Wall Mounted Reading Light, and the LWA375-CR Twin Chrome Finish Bedside Wall Mounted Reading Light. We plan on launching a couple of new lighting products soon. So, far these products have been very well received, and we consider them to be highly successful despite our plans to launch a couple of new products sometime in 2021. We are expecting this range to be one of our most popular ranges for 2020/2021," Said a spokesperson for Ultra Beam Lighting

About the Company:

Ultra Beam Lighting is considered one of the leading LED lighting stores in the UK. All fittings have an exceptionally long life and consume very little energy. The company supplies its exclusive lighting products to some of the most prominent hotel chains in the UK.

