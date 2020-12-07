Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Price(s) Volume(s) £2.380225

£2.3803 4,927

5,026

This notification relates to the sale of 4,927 shares in Mrs Alison McGregor's own name and 5,026 shares in the name of her spouse, Mr Raymond McGregor.

Mrs Alison McGregor's remaining holding is 9,850 shares and Mr Raymond McGregor's remaining holding is 10,000 shares.