AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974

Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982

("AECI")

INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 December 2020:

Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974 Coupon: 4,925% Interest amount due: ZAR4 420 356,16 Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982 Coupon: 5,125% Interest amount due: ZAR6 644 246,58 Interest period: 11 September 2020 to 10 December 2020 Payment date: 11 December 2020 Date convention: Following Business Day

Woodmead, Sandton

7 December 2020

Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)