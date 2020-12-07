Tile and HP Expand Tile's Finding Technology Into More PCs

HP's EliteBook 800 Series and ZBook Firefly 14 and 15 G8 Now Ship With Tile Software Pre-Installed

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tile , the world's leading smart location company, and HP are introducing additional PC devices with Tile's finding technology to offer peace of mind to millions as they navigate working from home or prepare to head back into the office. Beginning today, HP's popular EliteBook 800 G8 Series ?which includes the x360 830, 830, 840 and 850 models? and the ZBook Firefly 14 G8 and ZBook Firefly 15 G8, will ship with Tile pre-installed. These new devices join the Elite Dragonfly and EliteBook 1000 Series in HP's growing lineup of Tile-enabled devices.

"We're making Tile's technology more accessible and simple through a pre-installed software solution requiring no hardware, making it far more accessible and easy to use," said CJ Prober, CEO of Tile. "Our collaboration with Intel to enable this software-only version of Tile, and with HP to be the first OEM to integrate this capability into their products, is a significant milestone in delivering peace of mind to IT departments and end-users alike."

Once activated through the Tile Windows app, EliteBook 800 Series and ZBook Firefly users can take advantage of Tile features on the Tile mobile app to find their laptop if nearby or far away. These features even work when the device is in sleep, hibernate or soft off mode.

Whether working from home or preparing to head back into the office, the ability to find your laptop is crucial, especially during these uncertain times. Earlier this year, Tile found that nearly three fourths (72 percent) said the ability to locate their lost or misplaced laptop would be very or extremely valuable.

This marks Tile's first device integration with Intel after announcing a collaboration effort earlier this year. The Tile and Intel teams are continuing to work closely with PC manufacturers to determine the best Tile experience for their users. In fact, in 2021 Tile will come pre-installed on select HP-11th Gen Intel Core Platforms configured with Intel wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) WLAN cards and integrated Intel Bluetooth.

"By integrating Tile capabilities into our Wi-Fi / Bluetooth solutions for Intel PC platforms, we've made it extremely easy for our PC partners to activate Tile and offer this feature to users," said Eric McLaughlin, Vice President Client Computing Group and GM Wireless Solutions Group at Intel.

Additional Tile partners include Skullcandy, Comcast, Bose and Herschel among others. Today, virtually any product can be Tile-enabled. Learn more at thetileapp.com/partners .

About Tile

Tile gives everything the power of smart location, locating up to six million unique items every day. Leveraging its vast community that spans 195 countries, Tile's cloud-based finding platform helps people find the things that matter to them most. Just awarded #5 on Fast Company's list of Most Innovative consumer electronics companies, Tile is based in San Mateo, CA and is backed by Francisco Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, and GGV Capital. For more information, please visit Tile.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159832/Tile_Logo.jpg