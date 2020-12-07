Canopy Growth Stock the "Tesla" of Pot StocksMarijuana stock investors cheered the election win by President-elect Joe Biden, with the view that the Democrats are more friendly to the cannabis sector. The landscape for recreational cannabis also became more optimistic with more states voting to legalize the drug.The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE:MJ) rallied 25% over the last month, triggered by.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...