XS Financial Announces Issuance of Subordinate Voting Shares

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / XS Financial Inc., ("XS Financial", "XS" or the "Company") (CSE:XSF)(OTCQB:XSHLF), a specialty finance company engaged in equipment leasing in the United States, announced today that it has issued, 736,002 subordinate voting shares ("common shares") of XSF at a price of $0.1875 per share. The securities were issued to settle outstanding debt to members of the management team and Board of Directors. The common shares issued are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on April 8, 2021.

About XS Financial

Founded in 2017, XS specializes in providing equipment leasing solutions in the United States to owner/operators of cannabis and hemp companies, including cultivators, oil processors, manufacturers, testing laboratories, among others. In addition, XS provides a full range of consulting services including equipment selection and procurement, through its network of preferred vendor partnerships with original equipment manufacturers and equipment distributors. This powerful dynamic provides an end-to-end solution for customers, which results in recurring revenues, strong profit margins, and a proven business model for XS stakeholders.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements", collectively "forward-looking information", within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information is not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent the beliefs and expectations regarding future events about the business and the industry and markets in which XS Financial operates, as well as plans or objectives of management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking information contained herein may include but is not limited to, the anticipated inflow of leads from the California market and the ability to sign any new leases and the timing thereof.

