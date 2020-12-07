Halberd Corporation: Halberd Corp. Research Yields Promising SARS-CoV-2 Antibody in Laboratory Testing

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announced the promising results of laboratory testing on their new patent pending SARS-COV-2 monoclonal antibody generated through their university research. The antibody testing to date has shown extremely potent action against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Scientific details of the testing to date will be released later this week.

William Hartman, the CEO and President of commented, "Within the next two days we will provide more details concerning this much-better-than-anticipated result from our very promising new antibodies. In the not-too-distant future, we hope to further explain its application not only as a preventative measure, but also how our research effort further focuses on diagnostic and treatment implementation."

For more information please contact:

William A. Hartman

w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com

support@halberdcorporation.com

www.halberdcorporation.com

P. O. Box 25

Jackson Center, PA 16133

Twitter:@HalberdC

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation. (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Halberd's Articles of Incorporation prohibit the company from issuance of convertible debt which would result in dilution. See the company's Articles of Incorporation here. The number of outstanding shares remains at 317,721,539.

The company holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology provisional patent applications: "Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection;" "Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients;" "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus", and, "Nasal Spray To Prevent The Transmission Of Covid-19 Between Humans." Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619682/Halberd-Corp-Research-Yields-Promising-SARS-CoV-2-Antibody-in-Laboratory-Testing