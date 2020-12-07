Chemesis International Inc. Announces Placement of VICKI AI-Vending Machine at Reebok LAB in West Hollywood

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / Chemesis International Inc. (CSE:CSI.U) (OTCQB:CADMF) (FRA:CWAA) (the "Company" or "Chemesis"), announces an initial placement of its VICKI self-checkout solution at Reebok LAB in West Hollywood, California. The placement will allow the team to develop a sales strategy and validate the demand for CBD products in fitness centres and gyms across the United States.

This milestone gives Chemesis' the ability to build on an approach specific to the fitness industry and the sports nutrition market, which is valued at over 15.6 billion USD[1]. The Company sees an incredible opportunity in the fitness space across the United States and will continue to work to further expand its placements at gyms and fitness centres. The Company has been working with the Reebok LAB team to develop an education platform as well as products that may enhance athlete's performance. Chemesis anticipates the VICKI will be placed in the coming weeks.

The Reebok LAB is a widely recognized gym in the fitness community, the gym is sponsored by Reebok and is led by elite trainers that have trained both professional athletes and actors. The gym is a CrossFit gym that is focused on whole body strength and conditioning, mobility, and gymnastics.

"The placement in a prominent gym in West Hollywood gives Chemesis incredible exposure into the fitness industry," said President of Chemesis, Josh Rosenberg. "Reebok Lab is led by a world-renowned team of fitness experts and trainers, including owner, Yumi Lee, who has trained Hollywood's elite and professional athletes. The team is confident that with their support this will be the beginning of many additional placements of VICKI's across the United States in gyms and fitness centres."

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated U.S. Multi-State operator with International operations in Puerto Rico and Colombia.

The Company focuses on prudent capital allocation to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage as it enters new markets and is committed to differentiate itself by deploying resources in markets with major opportunities. The Company operates a portfolio of brands that cater to a wide community of cannabis consumers, with focus on quality and consistency.

Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California. The Company is positioned to win additional licenses in highly competitive merit-based US states and will expand its footprint to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage.

[1] Sports Nutrition Market Size - Grandview Research SOURCE: Chemesis International Inc.

