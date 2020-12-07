Odyssey Group International, Inc.: Odyssey Group International Provides Fiscal Year End July 31, 2020 Update

Company Continues to Advance Product Development Programs

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) (the "Company" or "Odyssey"), a technology and asset acquisition company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products, is pleased to provide the following update for its fiscal year ended July 31, 2020.

Key Highlights from the Fiscal Year End July 31, 2020:

Advanced product development of the Save a Life® choking rescue device with Tanaka Kapec Design Group

Initiated development of a mobile CardioMap® device that can be used in home or in point of care settings

Appointed Mike Contarino, an experienced medical device expert, to Lead Product Development Programs

Signed Agreement with Majic LLC to Assist with Development of CardioMap® and Save a Life choking rescue device to insure highest-level quality in high volume manufacturing.

Odyssey Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael Redmond, commented, "Odyssey was formed as a publicly held holding company with an emphasis on the development and acquisition of medical products and health related technologies. We are focused on building and acquiring technologies that have a technological advantage and a substantial market opportunity within significant target markets across the globe. We made great strides over the past twelve months in setting us up for success."

Redmond, continued, "We now have a strong financial partner in place with Lincoln Park Capital. Our plan is to deploy capital to advance the development of our three different life saving technologies; the CardioMap® heart monitoring and screening device, the Save A Life® choking rescue device and a unique neurosteroid drug compound intended to treat rare brain disorders. We have our sights on readying these technologies and products for submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA")."

Redmond, concluded, "Once the FDA clears us to market the CardioMap® and Save a Life® products, we intend to enter into agreements with qualified distributors throughout the United States and internationally, including: Europe, South America, Africa, India and China. Our objective is to grow revenue through marketing and sales of each of our medical devices, CardioMap® and Save a Life®, once they gain regulatory approvals. Although no assurances can be given, we anticipate growth from distribution and license agreements".

About CardioMap®

The CardioMap® System is in development and will be an internet service based on the new development of Dispersion Mapping Method in ECG analysis for the early, non-invasive testing of a heart disease ("CHD"). The heart monitoring system is intended to provide high quality 3-D visualization and diagnosis of the heart using advanced signal analysis. The product is being designed for use in a professional setting or in remote settings including home use.

Once FDA cleared, CardioMap® could provide a better level of diagnosis with its improved sensitivity levels that can detect early warning signs that would normally be invisible with standard ECG devices. The system is designed to dramatically cut the costs associated with the detection of ischemic heart disease and could prove to be an invaluable testing device for cardiologists, physicians, clinics, hospitals, the fitness industry, sports teams, emergency facilities and general public.

About Save-a-Life®

The Save a Life® choking rescue device is in development and being designed to be a safe, and easy to use device for removing a lodged mass or bolus from the throat of a choking victim. The device includes a pump for creating a vacuum chamber, which is connected seamlessly with a replaceable/disposable mouthpiece. In an emergency the SAL may be easily inserted into the victim's mouth, which depresses the tongue providing a clear application. By pressing a button on the device, the device will deliver the appropriate amount of instantaneous vacuum to dislodge the mass or bolus in the throat without harm or damage to the victim. The application will be instantly effective as the device is operational and effective in a matter of seconds. In order to sell, market and distribute the Save-a-Life® product, clearance from the FDA is required. Such clearance has not been obtained at this time.

About the neurosteroid PRV-001

The Prevacus neurosteroid, PRV-001 will seek to improve function and lifespan in pediatric disorders where de-myelination and cell death is widespread in the cortex and cerebellum regions of the brain. The new chemical entity is in development and designed to work through gene amplification to simultaneously remove intra-neuronal debris while promoting antioxidant capacity and myelin repair/cell proliferation. Disorders like Nieman Pick Type C disease are multi-faceted in their pathology and require a treatment that can work at many levels to stop progression. The chemical compound for the neurosteroid being developed has completed initial safety tests in mice. In order to sell the PRV-001 neurosteroid, further development and clinical studies are required. PRV-001 will also require approval by the FDA in order to be sold in the United States.

About Odyssey Group International, Inc.

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) is a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of life saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions The Company is focused on building and acquiring assets in areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, have a substantial market opportunity and provide solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners.

For more information, visit: http://www.odysseygi.com

