Affluence Corporation: Affluence Corp's OneMind Technologies at GITEX 2020

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / Every year, more than 150,000 persons attend the Gulf's information technology trade show: the GITEX.

OneMind Technologies is present in Dubaï this year for this 2020 edition.

This year, Gitex celebrates its 40th anniversary. The international trade fair, specialized in technology and innovation, started yesterday and runs until Thursday.

As a result of the health crisis that shook the world this year, many trade fairs and exhibitions of the same kind had been canceled or converted into digital events. The Gitex organizers have chosen to keep the event on-site to allow companies, entrepreneurs, investors, administrations… to meet and discuss in person.

This 2020 edition focuses on «?the transformational ideas that will shape the future of government and business in the next decade?».

That is why OneMind Technologies is there!

The CEO, Stephane Eyme and Francesc Domingo, head of business development, arrived in Dubai the day before yesterday to present the company' intelligent solution.

For Stephane Eyme, this show is an opportunity for the company to "[…] present the intelligent solutions we develop. Whether in the field of smart cities, smart constructions or urban mobility, in which we already have an extended experience, but also for future projects, airports or any other space where our customers need to make smarter decisions based on real-time and multi-domain intelligence."

Francesc Domingo adds "Things are moving very fast in the Middle East. We want to present how our different solutions can be adapted to the regional needs providing direct support to our ecosystem. We are delighted to be present at this year's Gitex."

