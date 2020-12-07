Transformation in Times of Crisis - A Post-Pandemic Leadership Book for Our Times - has Launched Globally

An audience of over 100,000 joined guest speakers John Chambers and Philip Kotler, who unveiled the book & shared insights

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transformation in Times of Crisis - Eight Principles for Creating Opportunities and Value in the Post-Pandemic World has launched globally. Transformation in Times of Crisis is the first book written by Nitin Rakesh, CEO of Mphasis and distinguished leader in the IT services industry, co-authored with Jerry Wind, the Lauder Professor Emeritus and Professor of Marketing, Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Devised as a business management and leadership book specifically for our times, Transformation in Times of Crisis offers an adaptive, practical guide on capturing opportunity in the midst of crisis.

"This might be a new reality but that does not mean we should surrender to it. We can transform any crisis into opportunities if we apply these eight principles and an analytical framework to our own unique situation."

The virtual launch of the book, seen by an audience of over 100,000 attendees - including keynotes and panel discussions - is available to watch in full here. In their introduction and subsequent Q&A session, Nitin and Jerry delved into the 8 key principles outlined in their book and how these can add significant value, both now and in a post-pandemic world.

They were joined by guest speakers John Chambersand Philip Kotler, who spoke of what they have learned from navigating set-backs over their long careers, the tactics that worked and how they evolved over the years in leadership and their personal experiences.

Renowned in global business circles, John Chambers is founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures, prior to which he spent over 25 years at the helm of multinational technology conglomerate Cisco. He shared his unique insights on what it takes to stay ahead of the curve in changing times, how he tackled adversity to lead a Fortune 500 company, and provided advice to leaders on getting out of their comfort zone.

Philip Kotler is an internationally recognised marketing expert, professor and author of over 80 books, widely regarded as the 'father of modern marketing'. He shared his perspective on how the world of marketing has changed over the past nine months, and interesting views on what he believes is most critical for businesses to think and do during a crisis in order to succeed.

"Congratulations to both Nitin and Jerry on the release of such an important and timely book. I love the eight principles, with my favorite being the first one - Challenge Your Mental Models and Always Stay Ahead. I'm confident that Transformation in Times of Crisis can help many in the business community disrupt themselves before anyone else gets a chance to disrupt their business. You are as much a product of your setbacks as you are a product of your successes," said John Chambers, Founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures.

"I am so excited about the launch of Transformation in Times of Crisis and wholeheartedly believe that every one of the eight principles, though interrelated, can be a book within itself. This is the succinct secret to lasting transformation. Creating value during these uncertain times, each company can use this book to gauge where they stand on each principle and can correct where they are behind," said Philip Kotler, Father of Modern Marketing.

"I'm thankful to John Chambers and Philip Kotler for taking the time to share their invaluable insights at the unveiling of Transformation in Times of Crisis. Both eminent names in the worlds of business and academia, John Chambers' and Philip Kotler's insight of how approaching crises in the right way can pave the way for long-term transformation and growth is extremely relevant in today's scenario," said Nitin Rakesh, CEO & Executive Director, Mphasis. "When Jerry and I began collaborating on this book, we sought to share real-world industry case studies to provide a practical guide for business leaders, companies of all sizes and the entrepreneurs of tomorrow on navigating disruption. However, once the pandemic crisis hit, it took on even greater, immediate relevance. So the book itself evolved and 'transformed'. I hope the actionable tools it offers help anyone looking to defend, disrupt and come out stronger."

"I'm proud to launch Transformation in Times of Crisis with Nitin. A real highlight was to have two such distinguished speakers in attendance; both Philip and John reached the zenith of their respective fields, and it was hugely valuable to hear their thoughts first-hand on some of the major takeaways from the book, as well as important learnings from their own personal stories. The discussion also showed just how relatable the idea of transformation is to absolutely everyone. We're glad to share a book that addresses the need of the moment as many struggle to decide their next steps in a volatile climate," said Jerry Wind, the Lauder Professor Emeritus and Professor of Marketing, Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania,

Further information about the book can be found on: www.transformationintimesofcrisis.com. A preview of the book is available here.

'Transformation in Times of Crisis' is an "Amazon Special" and is available on Amazon/its sites in the US, UK, and India. To buy the book click the links below.

Transformation in Times of Crisis is published by Notion Press.

Endorsements for Transformation in Times of Crisis:

"Until now there has been no specific go-to guide to figure a way out of the current situation. The timing of this book…could not have been any better."

-Harish Manwani, Senior Operating Partner, Blackstone

"Nitin Rakesh and Jerry Wind offer important, useful, tested insights that are uniquely timely - and timeless."

-David Schmittlein, John C Head III Dean and Professor of Marketing, MIT Sloan School of Management

"We should view the global pandemic, social unrest and economic crisis not as problems but as opportunities. These are helping us speed up long overdue changes to test new programs, partnerships, business models and approaches…. This is consistent with the approach that Rakesh and Wind recommend, which is why I am sure other leaders will find their book as relevant as I did."

-Keith A. Grossman, President, Time Magazine

About the authors

Nitin Rakesh:

Nitin Rakesh, a distinguished leader in the Technology and Financial Services industries, is CEO of Mphasis, a leading Global Software Services firm. Early in his tenure at Mphasis, Nitin introduced Mphasis' C=X2C2=1TM formula for success, ( hyper-personalization; drive n=1 powered by Cloud & Cognitive); driving multi-dimensions of business value with an integrated consumer-centric Front2Back TM (F2B) Digital Transformation , enabling Business Operations, cultivating culture of Innovation , Technology Transformation and Service Transformation , driven by IP assets. Under Nitin's leadership, Mphasis set a remarkable growth turnaround, with a record of highest deal wins in the history of the company, re-defining benchmarks. His laser focus on quadra dimensional growth - consistent, profitable, competitive, and responsible, led to enhanced shareholder value. Nitin's motto to accelerate value creation for customers, shareholders and employees builds a growth-focused culture within the company. Nitin is passionate about Innovation & Technology, and its impact on everyday lives, and works closely with many Fortune 500 companies in advising them on their transformation roadmap with an "Applied Technology" mindset. He was awarded the Gold Stevie for 'Executive of the Year - Computer Services', under the Management award category. He won the '2019 American Business Awards & International Business Awards - Gold Stevie' under the 'Tech Innovator of the Year - Services' category. He is one of the first 250 CEOs globally across 26 countries who has committed to build an inclusive work environment, end disability inequality through business performance and create social and economic value of people living with disabilities across the world. Nitin is a founding member of Plaksha University in India, a new model of engineering education and research through collective philanthropy to transform higher education in India. He also serves as a founding Trustee of Ashoka University.

Jerry (Yoram) Wind:

Jerry (Yoram) Wind joined Wharton in 1967 with a doctorate from Stanford and since 2017 is the Lauder Professor Emeritus and Professor of Marketing. He founded the Wharton Think Tank - The SEI Center for Advanced Studies in Management and ran it for three decades. Among his many innovations at Wharton he led the development of Wharton Executive MBA, the Lauder Institute and Wharton School Publishing. He has edited top marketing journals, published over 300 articles, and 25 books, and received the 4 major marketing awards: Buck Weaver, Parlin, Converse, and AMA/Irwin Distinguished Educator Award. He was inducted to the inaugural group of AMA Fellows. He was one of the original Legends in Marketing, with an 8-volume anthology published by Sage in 2014. He has consulted with over 100 companies, is a member of the executive committee of SEI, sits on the advisory boards of various companies and nonprofit organizations, and testifies in intellectual property cases. He is a trustee of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Curtis Institute of Music and Grounds for Sculpture. He is a co-founder of the first private, non-profit university in Israel, The Interdisciplinary Center (IDC) Herzliya. His current research explores marketing-driven business strategy, the Network Challenge; reinventing advertising, creativity and innovation; and challenging our mental models. He is a 2017 inductee into the Marketing Hall of Fame. He is the Co-founder of the Purple Project for Democracy and of the Reimagine Education global competition and conference.

