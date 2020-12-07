Touch Digital Summit: Global companies presented digitalisation opportunities for business in Central & Eastern Europe

TBILISI, Georgia, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 20 - 29 November, Touch Digital Summit brought together business owners, designers, developers, marketers, and startups, for 10 days of talks, workshops, roundtables and networking - online.

More than 55 speakers from 20+ countries shared their knowledge and experience on a variety of topics from UX/UI design, customer experience, business development, sales, technology, retail, e-commerce and fashion, digital marketing, entrepreneurship, culture, and others. The overarching themes of the conference were time for change, business with impact, sustainability and open innovation, and the primary mission of the summit was to bring inspiration and value to Georgia and the CEE region.

Over the two weekends attendees got access to exclusive content, including a sneak peak from VIRTUE into their new TeAR down this Wall project; learned about the Billie Eilish 's Same Interview, Year Four that premiered globally the day after the conference; got a mobile apps global advertisement distribution overview by AppsFlyer ; discovered the innovation in the fashion industry; heard the origin story of DeviantArt from the Co-Founder himself; gotten secret tips about motion design from a world-class product designer; talked about building meaningful brands with Typeform ; saw the best ways of using a CRM to boost sales from HubSpot , and much more.

The other global companies represented in the lineup were Salesforce, MagicLeap, Rotten Tomatoes, Sylvain Labs, VIRTUE (The Creative Agency by Vice), Deloitte, Dalton Maag, Omnitron Sensors, Pipedrive, Outfit7, Aligned Research Group, STR8FWD Communications, Cision, Printful, LOOQME, Sabia Studio and so on. All attendees had a chance to ask questions during Q&A sessions with speakers and were able to get in touch with other attendees and speakers directly through the event platform used for the conference.

Representatives from Aligned Research Group , Touch Digital Summit's partner, were also available throughout the conference, offering the first-hand consultation on how to solve business issues with the help of AI products, cloud technology and cybersecurity software.

Touch Digital Summit was supported by Onesoul , Georgian Innovation & Technology Agency ( GITA ), Bank of Georgia Business , Aligned Research Group, Emerging Europe , Cision (International Information Partner), Caucasus Business Week , and other communication partners.

Follow Touch's Facebook page for a chance to rewatch a few talks and read the summaries of the conference. Subscribe to their newsletter on touch.ge for exclusive access to the content.

About Touch

Touch is consulting companies about business transformation, digitalisation and scaling to the new markets. By leveraging its international network, it helps companies go global, attract foreign big companies and investments into the country. Since its inception in 2016, Touch continues to grow and create value for digital business in Georgia and beyond.

