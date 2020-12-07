SKONEC Entertainment Co., Ltd.: Korean VR Developer, Skonec Launches PlayStation VR Game Mortal Blitz: Combat Arena

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / Skonec, a Korea-based virtual reality (VR) developer, this week launched an immersive and interactive PlayStation VR game called Mortal Blitz: Combat Arena.

As a fast-paced game that follows the hit of the previous film, Mortal Blitz for PSVR, the new interface is an FPS game that uses VR devices for simple find-and-kill game requirements. Mortal Blitz is set in a steel-structured battleground in the background of a dystopia with a stadium of hexagonal blocks of varying heights. Players can use shields in one block to prevent enemy attacks and hide themselves using structures of different heights.

"This is a rare F2P game for VR games, allowing anyone with a device to enter the game for free and access a variety of games for a small fee," said Nari Lee, Global Business Team Manager at Skonec. "As an online VR game, Mortal Blitz is differentiated from other VR games that can be played alone or come with device restrictions. With our PlayStation game, users can play multi-layered battle games with overseas players."

Mortal Blitz enables up to 4 players total in a single round, with various weapons that can be obtained and used over a certain period of time. Throughout the round, the most powerful weapon, the rampage, will appear in the center and be exposed to everyone. Players can acquire the rampage and consider using it, albeit, with high-risk that comes from such a powerful weapon. Players can only fire three rounds of the rampage.

Users have the option of accessing mission mode, custard maze, and battle pass to explore different challenges for record, ranking, and overall gameplay.

"The most exciting thing about this game compared to traditional FPS is that it takes action directly," said Lee. "Players can therefore experience more intense catharsis by bending and standing up strategically. Spread the word - our game is now available worldwide in the PlayStation Store."

Skonec is known for successful VR consumer products and games, convergence VR, and LBE businesses that contribute to the growth of the VR industry with partners around the world. They are passionate about being at the forefront of the VR movement, working to develop new use cases and interfaces players everywhere will enjoy.

