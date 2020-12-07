Gaming Innovation Group signs platform agreement with European Media Group

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has today signed a long-term agreement with a large European media group for the provision of GiG's iGaming platform, data platform and managed services. The media house will use GiG to power its new iGaming offering under its own license in conjunction with an integration into a third party Sportsbook.



The agreement is based on a combination of fixed fees and revenue share model with a minimum contract term of 3 years. The media house plans to launch the online offering in the first half of 2021.



Further details on the partnership are expected to be released in Q1 2021.



Richard Brown, Chief Executive Officer of GiG says: "Media group entries into iGaming are to be anticipated as online markets expand and locally regulate. Leveraging their media data, brands and advertising inventory access as well as direct access to core demographics, presents an attractive proposition. GiG is extremely proud to be supporting this market entry and is confident that it will be a successful partnership"



This information is information that Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14:40 CET on 7 December 2020.



About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

