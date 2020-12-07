Vicor Corporation: Vicor Wins Semiconductor Company Award at 2020 GSA Awards

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (http://www.vicorpower.com/) (NASDAQ: VICR) won the 2020 Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) Award for Analyst Favorite Semiconductor Company. Vicor high-efficiency, high-density power system solutions enable advances in artificial intelligence and other demanding applications. Vicor was among five companies nominated in this category including AMD, NVIDIA, Inphi Corporation and SiTime Corporation.



Semiconductor financial analysts from two top-tier firms selected their favorite semiconductor company for this award. The analysts based their decision on historical as well as projected data such as stock price, earnings per share, revenue forecasts and product performance.

The 2020 (https://www.gsaglobal.org/gsa-announces-its-2020-award-recipients/)GSA (https://www.gsaglobal.org/gsa-announces-its-2020-award-recipients/)Awards (https://www.gsaglobal.org/gsa-announces-its-2020-award-recipients/) recognize leading semiconductor companies that have exhibited market growth through technological innovation and exceptional business management strategies.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high-performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, and aerospace and defense.

www.vicorpower.com (http://www.vicorpower.com)

About GSA

GSA is Where Leaders Meet to establish an efficient, profitable and sustainable semiconductor and high technology global ecosystem encompassing semiconductors, software, solutions, systems and services. It is a leading industry organization that provides a unique neutral platform for collaboration, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital. GSA has an impressive global footprint representing over 25 countries and 250+ corporate members, including 100 public companies. As a result of its unique, neutral platform, GSA membership ranges from the most exciting, emerging companies to semiconductor industry stalwarts and technology leaders, together representing 70% of the $450B-plus semiconductor industry.

www.gsaglobal.org (http://www.gsaglobal.org)





