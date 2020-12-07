TraceSafe Inc.: TraceSafe Approved for Nationwide Corporate Sales in TELUS IoT Marketplace

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / Tracesafe Inc. ("TraceSafe") (CSE:TSF) a global leader wearable safety tech including contact tracing and self-quarantine management, is pleased to announce that TraceSafe's wearable technology products will be available for nationwide sales and marketing support for TELUS (T)(TU) corporate customers via the TELUS IoT Marketplace.

The TELUS IoT Marketplace is an advanced B2B resource that enables corporate customers across the markets served by TELUS to leverage the connected solutions that are available through the TELUS partner network. TELUS supports the growth of the IoT ecosystem in Canada by helping businesses develop, connect and deploy connected technologies. TELUS has a dedicated IoT network built exclusively to connect IoT devices, core Cloud datacenter offerings to host device-to-cloud SaaS products such as TraceSafe Cloud, and a dedicated corporate sales team to support growth.

Andrew Turner, TELUS VP Strategic Operations, stated: "Advancing our connected worker product offerings is a top priority for TELUS in the IoT space and we are seeing strong and growing demand from our customers for wearable health and safety technology, in particular. TraceSafe's innovative, globally deployed solutions are an excellent complement to our current product offering in this space and their versatility aligns well with the demand we anticipate seeing in post-COVID verticals."

Wayne Lloyd, the CEO of TraceSafe, stated: "Working with TELUS has already yielded some amazing results from both new customers and innovative connectivity solutions. TELUS is a leader in IoT, connectivity, and has a datacenter strategy with both national reach and geographic diversity that our customers need. We're thankful to have TELUS as a supporter of our growth and we see TELUS as the ideal platform partner."

About TELUS

TELUS (T)(TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $15.3 billion in annual revenue and 15.7 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world's most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe (CSE:TSF) is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low power bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government and large-scale venue management.

