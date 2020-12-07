Rhinogram Announces Endorsement by the American Aligner Society

Partnership extends reach of Rhinogram's frictionless approach to care to thousands of oral health providers across the U.S.

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / Rhinogram, a leading cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant virtual care platform, today announced it has been endorsed by the American Aligner Society (AAS), representing over 200,000 dentists and connecting jobs, doctors and specialists across the U.S. Through this partnership, AAS members will have the ability to implement Rhinogram's virtual care platform to provide complete contactless care for patients, as well as communicate in real-time via simple texts (SMS), multimedia texts (MMS) and live video - giving member practices the ability to better engage with patients while streamlining workflows.

"The demand for virtual care platforms has quickly turned into a fundamental need with the onset of the pandemic and Rhinogram continues to be a game changer in this regard for many oral health providers nationwide," said Dr. David Carter, Founder, The American Aligner Society. "As many AAS members navigate consistent changes in the healthcare landscape, they are also looking toward the continued evolution and impact of virtual healthcare. It's clear that Rhinogram provides the exact type of support these providers need to effectively reach patients where they are, and in their preferred manner."

Rhinogram's virtual care platform gives providers several options for contactless care and extends care to patients with limited access, such as those living in rural communities. The platform seamlessly integrates with most EHR and PMS systems, synchronizing secure, encrypted patient communication into clinical workflows. It also includes a quick message-triage to appropriate team members, allowing the scheduling team to handle appointments, billing staff to field financial and insurance queries, and freeing clinical team members to address care concerns.

"Rhinogram is proud to be recognized by the American Aligner Society, guided by Dr. Carter's vision of improving patient care through connecting oral health specialists, doctors and labs nationwide," said Dr. Keith Dressler, CEO of Rhinogram. "This exclusive endorsement gives Rhinogram the opportunity to reach over 200,000 dentists represented by the society, along with a variety of other alignment specialists across the country. In a time where virtual care is no longer an option, but a necessity, this partnership couldn't be timelier."

