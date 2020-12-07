The Sieve Unveils its HR Productivity Tool; Open Call for Beta Users

Intuitive platform fast-tracks resume assessment and reduces hiring costs by 30%

?CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / The Sieve announced the launch of its HR Productivity Tool of the same name. In addition, the company has initiated an open call for beta users, where recruiters and hiring managers can sign up to participate in the next round of application review and testing.

"Today, because of the increasingly high number of resumes for each open position, reviewer fatigue can set in. As a result, an average of 60-70 percent of submitted resumes are never fully evaluated during the hiring process. The Sieve helps mitigate these challenges, allowing companies to hire the best, faster through transparent, most relevant, and unbiased criteria evaluation," according to Dr. Mohan Kakar, Founder of The Sieve.

During this time of changing employment due to COVID-19, with hundreds of resumes coming in for each position, The Sieve shaves hours of time traditionally spent in manual resume sorting and evaluation, allowing recruiters to process candidates faster, manage more requisitions, and identify higher-quality hires. Users of the early version of the application estimate that The Sieve will increase recruiter productivity by up to 70%, improve speed to hire by 35%, and reduce hiring costs by 30%. To date, this is of interest to organizations that want to drive more searches at a reduced cost.

"We took Dr. Kakar's concept and plan to expand that to an innovative recruiting platform that will drive positive disruption in the HR recruiting space, enable additional capacity, and reduce costs," said Michael Yinger, CEO of The Sieve, who has spent 20 years in driving improvements for the recruitment industry.

Recruiters, hiring managers, and related HR personnel may register to become a beta user of The Sieve here. The beta program is designed to optimize functionality development prior to launch while providing free access to the platform after the formal rollout. If accepted, beta users will receive initial training and usage guidelines on how best to take advantage of the features The Sieve brings to the market.

